Wipro, Securonix partner to deliver managed security services
Homegrown information technology services major Wipro has announced a partnership with Securonix, a leading security information and event management vendor.
It will join as a partner in the Securonix FUEL program, bolstering its managed security offerings.
The effort, Wipro said, will enable it to provide organizations with improved governance and security threat protection, helping them navigate various aspects of cybersecurity, starting from 24/7 security monitoring and incident response to threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and application and network security.