    Wipro, Securonix partner to deliver managed security services

    • Homegrown information technology services major Wipro has announced a partnership with Securonix, a leading security information and event management vendor.
    • It will join as a partner in the Securonix FUEL program, bolstering its managed security offerings.
    • The effort, Wipro said, will enable it to provide organizations with improved governance and security threat protection, helping them navigate various aspects of cybersecurity, starting from 24/7 security monitoring and incident response to threat intelligence, vulnerability management, and application and network security.
    [Via]
