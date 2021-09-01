    Wipro ties up with HERE for mapping, location data tech

    • Bengaluru headquartered information technology services company Wipro has partnered with Netherlands-based mapping and location data technology company HERE Technologies to offer asset-tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart-metering and analytics, field workforce management and other services to its clients.
    • Wipro and HERE are working on developing an Internet-of-Things based smart metering solution for tracking energy consumption and asset management.
    • Recently, Wipro announced a partnership with DataRobot to co-develop solutions in augmented intelligence for its customers.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.