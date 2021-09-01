Wipro ties up with HERE for mapping, location data tech
Bengaluru headquartered information technology services company Wipro has partnered with Netherlands-based mapping and location data technology company HERE Technologies to offer asset-tracking, logistics, supply chain, smart-metering and analytics, field workforce management and other services to its clients.
Wipro and HERE are working on developing an Internet-of-Things based smart metering solution for tracking energy consumption and asset management.
Recently, Wipro announced a partnership with DataRobot to co-develop solutions in augmented intelligence for its customers.