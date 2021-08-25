Wistron Ties Up With Delhi-Based Optiemus For Manufacturing Mobiles, Wearables, Laptops, EV Parts

Leading Taiwanese electronic manufacturer Wistron has announced a strategic partnership with DelhI-based Optiemus Electronics Limited for manufacture of mobiles phones, hearables and wearables, IT hardware and laptops, 5G components and electric vehicle parts.
South Korean mobile device maker Samsung and Taiwanese electronic manufacturing firms Pegatron, Foxconn and Wistron are among the firms who were selected under the PLI scheme.
Under the handset segment, Wistron being a multinational company can only cater to manufacturing of $200 and above devices, while OEL being an Indian company can make devices across price range.