    Wistron Ties Up With Delhi-Based Optiemus For Manufacturing Mobiles, Wearables, Laptops, EV Parts

    • Leading Taiwanese electronic manufacturer Wistron has announced a strategic partnership with DelhI-based Optiemus Electronics Limited for manufacture of mobiles phones, hearables and wearables, IT hardware and laptops, 5G components and electric vehicle parts.
    • South Korean mobile device maker Samsung and Taiwanese electronic manufacturing firms Pegatron, Foxconn and Wistron are among the firms who were selected under the PLI scheme.
    • Under the handset segment, Wistron being a multinational company can only cater to manufacturing of $200 and above devices, while OEL being an Indian company can make devices across price range.
