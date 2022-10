Atlas VPN, a freemium VPN service provider, has found Chrome to be the most vulnerable browser of 2022, with 303 vulnerabilities so far.

Next is Mozilla Firefox with 117 vulnerabilities, followed by Microsoft Edge with 103 vulnerabilities. In the meantime, Apple’s Safari browser has only 26 vulnerabilities. Recently, Safari has clocked 1 billion users making it the second most popular browser in the world.

[Via]

» Download CHAI APP: The News App for Tech Professionals 👇 (Android, iOS)