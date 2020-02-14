With a mix of Reddit & Quora, this product wants to be a niche home for Q&A

Quemuse is a platform that is like a mix of Reddit and Quora, allowing for users to ask questions on an endless number of topics and to crowdsource answers from the web. One of the standout features of this product is the slick dark mode UI, and the overall uncomplicated nature of the information architecture. As an early stage product, Quemuse certainly has the potential to become a niche home for those tired of other similar overcrowded platforms.

Quemuse is a social Q&A platform that curates the latest and hottest questions of all topics asked by users like you. Discuss the topics and interests you love, such as gaming, tech, sports, science, news, and endless more. Ask questions with ease, through a sleek and user-friendly interface.

Los Angeles

About the founding team :

I’m Alex Shakhmalian, I’m an 18-year-old high school graduate and college student that’s avidly worked with designing and studying websites and apps for over 6 years. I founded Quemuse: a social media startup centered around providing a platform for people to ask questions and get answers.

