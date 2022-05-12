For the first time in a very long time, WordPress’ market share is shrinking. This post explores the numbers, and why that is happening.

think WordPress, for the first time in a decade, is being out-“innovated”. Now I say “innovated” because Squarespace and Wix are not really doing anything that new. They’re just implementing best practices for both site speed and SEO. They are, however, rolling that out for all their users. So all of their users get better and better page speed performance and improved SEO. As a result more and more of their sites are doing well. This means the set of sites that W3Techs is measuring, changes. And thus the top 10 million sites in the world will have more Squarespace and Wix sites. Those sites are actually doing better than their WordPress competitors.