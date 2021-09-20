Workers grow weary of 'The Great Wait' to return to offices

HomeNewsWorkers grow weary of 'The Great Wait' to return to offices
After 18 months of working from home during the pandemic, office workers are simultaneously growing tired of waiting for news of their callback and also skeptical of announcements when they come.
Some 65% of employees are looking for a new job right now, according to an August poll of 1,007 full- and part-time U.S. workers conducted by PwC. That’s nearly double the 35% of workers who said they were seeking new work in May. Already, millions have quit their jobs during this summer’s so-called “Great resignation.”