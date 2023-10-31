Subscribe

World Bank predicts potential global commodity market disruption due to Israel-Hamas conflict

  • The World Bank warns that the ongoing Middle East conflict could increase global commodity and crude oil prices, potentially impacting food security.
  • The bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook predicts oil prices to average $90 a barrel this quarter, before falling to $81 next year, with overall commodity prices expected to drop 4.1% in 2024.
  • The bank outlines three scenarios of disruption, with a ‘large disruption’ potentially shrinking global oil supply by 6 to 8 million barrels per day, pushing prices up by 56% to 75%.
0