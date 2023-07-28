World Hepatitis Day 2023 focuses on alarming rates of Hepatitis B and C infections

  • World Hepatitis Day 2023 highlights the urgency to raise awareness about Hepatitis B and C infections, which affect 296 million and 58 million people globally, respectively.
  • Hepatitis B and C can lead to chronic illness and severe liver damage, with Hepatitis C having a higher chance of becoming chronic. Contrarily, Hepatitis B is more common and 5-10 times more infectious.
  • Vaccinations are available for Hepatitis B, but prevention for Hepatitis C relies mainly on avoiding exposure to infected blood. Coinfection with both types is possible.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Via

Sign Up for nextbigwhat newsletter

Delivered everyday 8 AM. Most comprehensive coverage of the tech ecosystem.

Download Pluggd.in, the short news app for busy professionals