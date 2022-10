Called the Razer Edge and a Verizon exclusive, the premium Android gaming handheld comes with an exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip. It also features a 5,000-mAh battery.

The main unit includes a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen display running at a 2,400×1080 resolution. The Razer Edge will be available in the market in January 2023 and priced at $399.99.