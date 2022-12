• Wow Skin Science raised Rs 375 crore ($48 million) from Singapore-based GIC in June this year.

• ChrysCapital-backed company’s operating revenue grew 3.4X to Rs 340.4 crore in FY22 from Rs 99.8 crore in the previous year.

• Losses surged 15X to Rs 36.3 crore in FY22 from Rs 2.4 crore in the previous year.

