WSJ: Apple to Release iPhone App for Logging Daily Activities

- Apple is planning to launch a journaling app for iPhone users to log their daily activities, as part of its focus on physical and mental health.
- The app will have a personalization feature that will suggest topics for users to write about, and “All Day People Discovery” to detect a user’s physical proximity to other people.
- The app will have access to text messages and phone calls, but privacy and security will be prioritized.
- Journaling suggestions will remain in the system for four weeks, after which they will be removed.
- It is not yet known when the app will be released, but it could be announced at WWDC in June, when iOS 17 is set to be previewed.
- There is no indication as to whether Apple plans to charge for the app.