WTF is Health? ft. Nikhil Kamath, Suniel Shetty, Nithin Kamath and Mukesh Bansal

In this episode, a panel of successful individuals including Suniel Shetty, Nithin Kamath, and Mukesh Bansal, share their insights on maintaining health while pursuing career success.

They challenge the common notion of sacrificing health for career, emphasizing the importance of balance and discipline in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Balancing Health and Career

The panelists emphasize the importance of maintaining health alongside pursuing a career.

They share their personal experiences and journeys, highlighting the challenges they faced and how they overcame them.

They also discuss the changing landscape of the fitness industry and the increasing awareness about health and wellness.

Consistency in Maintaining a Fitness Routine

Suniel Shetty highlights the importance of consistency in maintaining a fitness routine.

He believes in working out five to six days a week and giving his body a complete rest on Sundays.

He also emphasizes the importance of focusing on the muscle being trained and allowing it enough time to recover.

Importance of Movement Throughout the Day

Mukesh Bansal emphasizes the importance of movement throughout the day.

He shares that he has adopted habits like standing during meetings and incorporating stretches and movements into his workday.

He believes that the human body is designed to move and that a sedentary lifestyle, especially in office jobs, is detrimental to health.

Importance of Reinvention and Adaptation in Business

Suniel Shetty and Mukesh Bansal discuss their career paths and the importance of reinvention and adaptation in business.

Mukesh Bansal shares his journey from working in startups in Silicon Valley to founding a fitness chain in India.

He talks about his desire for new challenges and learning experiences, and his plans to build or co-build more companies in the future.

You can’t outrun a bad diet. – Nithin Kamath

Understanding One’s Body and Dietary Choices

Suniel Shetty discusses the importance of diet and understanding one’s body.

He shares his experience with food allergies and how understanding his body’s reactions to certain foods has helped him improve his health.

He emphasizes the importance of personalized diets and returning to one’s roots for dietary choices.

Importance of Sleep for Overall Health

Suniel Shetty, Nithin Kamath and Mukesh Bansal agree on the importance of sleep for overall health.

Mukesh Bansal emphasizes that getting seven to eight hours of sleep is his top priority for maintaining health.

He believes that a good night’s sleep can enhance productivity and performance during the day.

Interconnectedness of Food, Exercise, and Sleep

Nithin Kamath discusses the interconnectedness of food, exercise, and sleep.

He notes that his food choices are influenced by his workout routines.

If he doesn’t work out in the morning, he tends to make poor food choices, which in turn affects his sleep quality.

Finding Individual Fitness Routines

Suniel Shetty stresses the importance of consistency in workouts and taking time for recovery.

He also highlights that what works for one person may not work for another, suggesting that individuals need to find their own fitness routines that suit their bodies and lifestyles.

The Role of Diet in Health

Nithin Kamath shares his journey of understanding the importance of diet in maintaining health.

After his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, he started researching about the causes of cancer and realized the crucial role of diet in health.

He now avoids eating outside food and binge drinking.

I believe alcohol is at as bad as smoking. It’s only a matter of time before I think science already caught up. – Mukesh Bansal

Importance of Passion and Dedication in Careers

The panelists discuss the importance of passion and dedication in their careers.

They note that good health is necessary to pursue their passions and dreams.

They also touch on the thin line between passion and addiction, suggesting that it’s important to maintain a balance.

Source