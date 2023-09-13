Subscribe

X Corp faces lawsuit over data privacy violations by MoPub platform

  • A class action lawsuit accuses X Corp (formerly Twitter) and mobile-ad platform MoPub of unlawfully tracking app users and sharing their data without consent. Allegedly, this violated the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
  • Even though X Corp no longer owns MoPub, it was the owner during the time that the alleged data privacy violations occurred.
  • The plaintiffs seek compensation for roughly 11 million Dutch users and demand the deletion of unlawfully collected data. They estimate the potential damages could reach billions of euros.
