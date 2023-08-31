Subscribe

X, formerly Twitter, allows paid users to hide `likes`

  • Elon Musk’s social network, X, releases a feature for paid subscribers to hide their likes.
  • Users can find the new setting under profile customization.
  • Previously, likes were publicly visible, and Musk’s addition adds more privacy to paid users.
