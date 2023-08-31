Menu
Startup Course
now!
[8AM] letter
AI News
Free Book Summaries
Hiring
Submit Your Product
Upcoming Products
Submit your story (press release)
Contact
Subscribe
X, formerly Twitter, allows paid users to hide `likes`
Elon Musk’s social network, X, releases a feature for paid subscribers to hide their likes.
Users can find the new setting under profile customization.
Previously, likes were publicly visible, and Musk’s addition adds more privacy to paid users.
0
0
0
Share
0
Tweet
0
Share
0
Via
August 31, 2023
Join 2 million subscribers
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.
Delivered 8 AM. Daily.
The daily newsletter for busy professionals
Name
Email
HP
More news »
India’s Fintech Sector Poised to Reach $70 Billion Revenue by FY30
Jio Financial Services to be Omitted from Sensex, BSE Indices
HP Plans Expansion in Indian Manufacturing, Eyes Consumer PC Production Through PLI 2.0 Scheme