- In spite of the decrease in ad revenue, CEO Yaccarino claims X is nearly breaking even after team downsizing and business model alterations.
- To increase cash flow, X incorporated AI-powered tech for ad placement, and Yaccarino is focusing on growing partnerships with brands.
- X faces lawsuits in multiple countries over unpaid rent and laid off employees are yet to receive their severance payments.
X, formerly Twitter, nearing breakeven point, says new CEO Linda Yaccarino
