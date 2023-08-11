X, formerly Twitter, nearing breakeven point, says new CEO Linda Yaccarino

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • In spite of the decrease in ad revenue, CEO Yaccarino claims X is nearly breaking even after team downsizing and business model alterations.
  • To increase cash flow, X incorporated AI-powered tech for ad placement, and Yaccarino is focusing on growing partnerships with brands.
  • X faces lawsuits in multiple countries over unpaid rent and laid off employees are yet to receive their severance payments.
