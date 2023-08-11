X, formerly Twitter, to introduce video calls, CEO Linda Yaccarino confirms

Image Credit: Techcrunch
  • X intends to transform into an ‘everything app’, offering long-form videos, creator subscriptions, and payments.
  • Alongside X’s ongoing developments, the company also shows potential interest in supporting musicians and artists.
  • Owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino have specified roles, with Musk concentrating on product design and Yaccarino overseeing the company’s overall operation.
