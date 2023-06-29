Xiaomi Reduces Workforce in India Amid Operational Rejig and Decreased Market Share

  • Xiaomi India laid off about 30 employees, from a total staff of 1,400-1,500 at the start of 2023, with more terminations expected in upcoming months.
  • The company aims to boost operational efficiency, streamline its structure, and optimize resources; measures include a performance improvement plan for the potential dismissal of underperforming employees.
  • Xiaomi’s India shipments dropped from 7-8 million to 5 million in Q1 2023 and the company is facing allegations of foreign exchange violations totaling over ₹5,551 crore.
