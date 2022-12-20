Xiaomi to lay off 10% of its workforce

The company’s “personnel optimzation and organisational streamlining” strategy, according to a Xiaomi spokesperson, will “affect less than 10% of total workforce”, adding that individuals affected have been compensated in accordance with local laws.
With 35,314 employees as of September 30, with over 32,000 on the Chinese mainland, Xiaomi’s most recent decision may have an impact on thousands of workers.
