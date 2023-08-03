Xpeng’s Autonomous Driving Vice President Resigns, Suspected of Moving to Nvidia

- Xinzhou Wu, Xpeng’s vice president of autonomous driving and key figure in the development of its autonomous capabilities, has resigned due to personal and family reasons.
- Wu’s next move remains unannounced, but rumors suggest he might join Nvidia’s autonomous driving division; Xpeng has maintained a longstanding chip partnership with Nvidia.
- The impact on Xpeng’s autonomous driving plans remains unclear, coming a week after a promising investment from Volkswagen was made to co-develop electric vehicle models for China.