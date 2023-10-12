X’s CEO responds to EU’s criticism over handling of disinformation post Israel-Hamas conflict

- CEO Linda Yaccarino of X, formerly Twitter, responded to EU’s criticism over the platform’s handling of disinformation following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.
- Yaccarino stated that ‘tens of thousands’ of pieces of content have been removed, and ‘thousands’ of user-generated Community Notes have been added to posts, with ‘hundreds’ of accounts linked to terrorism or extremism removed.
- However, Yaccarino’s response did not address the presence of graphic videos of the attacks and false information, nor did it acknowledge Elon Musk’s promotion of an account known for spreading antisemitic content.