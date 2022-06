The Miami-based nonfungible token (NFT) and metaverse-gaming studio XYZZY is working with Hollywood’s Bron Digital, a division of Bron Media Corporation, to create an NFT collection linked to eight episodes.

The Dubai-based Decentralised Investment Group, owners of XYZZY, celebrated the collaboration during an NFT.NYC convention event on Wednesday, June 22. They revealed the NFT collection would accompany Bron’s Gossamer, an animated series of eight half-hour episodes.