The phone is available as part of Yahoo Mobile’s unlimited phone service.

In partnership woth ZTE, the $50 purple phone comes with pre-installed apps including Yahoo Mail, News, Sports, Finance and Weather. It’s equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with a dual flash and 5-megapixel front-facing camera with a flash. The phone runs on Android 10. It has a 5.45-inch 720p HD display, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and a rear fingerprint sensor as well the ability to unlock the phone with your face.