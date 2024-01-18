Your ego is ruining your relationship: Insights from leading psychotherapist Esther Perel

‘It’s not what you fight about, it’s what you fight for.’ – Ester Perel

Renowned psychotherapist and author Esther Perel shares her profound insights on modern relationships. She shares how the ego can disrupt relationships, why accountability is crucial for positive change, and how to navigate through the complexities of grief when making decisions.

Table of Contents

The Hidden Depths of Conflict

Conflicts in relationships often stem from deeper issues such as need for recognition, power dynamics, desire for respect or trust, or longing for intimacy.

Unearthing these hidden motivations can lead to effective resolution of disagreements.

🚀 Big Ideas from this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)



➡️ Download: iOS



Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App! Readfrom this + 100,000 of world's best books, videos and podcasts in BigIdeas app (for free!)➡️ Download: Android Be the smartest thinker in the room. Grow daily with #BigIdeas App!

Embracing Accountability

Positive transformation in a relationship requires introspection and accountability.

Instead of concentrating on your partner’s faults, reflect on what you can alter about your own behavior that could promote improvement.