Your ego is ruining your relationship: Insights from leading psychotherapist Esther Perel
‘It’s not what you fight about, it’s what you fight for.’ – Ester Perel
Renowned psychotherapist and author Esther Perel shares her profound insights on modern relationships. She shares how the ego can disrupt relationships, why accountability is crucial for positive change, and how to navigate through the complexities of grief when making decisions.
Table of Contents
- The Hidden Depths of Conflict
- Embracing Accountability
- Understanding Grief in Decision Making
- Transforming Conflict into Connection
- Avoiding Projection
- Recognizing the Complexity of Choice
- Managing Fear Dynamics in Relationships
- Harnessing the Power of Curiosity
- Avoiding Fundamental Attribution Error
- Liberation through Responsibility
The Hidden Depths of Conflict
Conflicts in relationships often stem from deeper issues such as need for recognition, power dynamics, desire for respect or trust, or longing for intimacy.
Unearthing these hidden motivations can lead to effective resolution of disagreements.
Embracing Accountability
Positive transformation in a relationship requires introspection and accountability.
Instead of concentrating on your partner’s faults, reflect on what you can alter about your own behavior that could promote improvement.