YouTube Ad Revenue Growth Declines 1.9%

YouTube’s ad revenue dropped 1.9% YoY to $7.07B in Q3, below expectations of $7.42B and representing its first year-over-year drop in at least two years.

We’re sharpening our focus on a clear set of product and business priorities,” Sundar Pichai.

