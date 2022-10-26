YouTube Ad Revenue Growth Declines 1.9%

YouTube’s ad revenue dropped 1.9% YoY to $7.07B in Q3, below expectations of $7.42B and representing its first year-over-year drop in at least two years.
We’re sharpening our focus on a clear set of product and business priorities,” Sundar Pichai.
YouTube’s ad revenue dropped 1.9% YoY to $7.07B in Q3, below expectations of $7.42B and representing its first year-over-year drop in at least two years.
We’re sharpening our focus on a clear set of product and business priorities,” Sundar Pichai.
[Via]
Don't have an account? Register
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.