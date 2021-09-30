YouTube bans high-profile anti-vaccine accounts

Under the new policy, it will block videos that spread misinformation about all commonly used vaccines, like the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

“We’ve steadily seen false claims about the coronavirus vaccines spill over into misinformation about vaccines in general, and we’re now at a point where it’s more important than ever to expand the work we started with COVID-19 to other vaccines,” the company said.

The company will allow videos about vaccine policies, trials and historical vaccine successes or failures.