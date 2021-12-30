YouTube channels that are way better than a MBA program #Collection

98% of people don’t know how to find content ideas. So, I’ve audited 150+ YouTube channels to give you some inspiration. Bernie

98% of people don’t know how to find content ideas. So, I’ve audited 150+ YouTube channels to give you some inspiration. Here are 28 of the very best:

You’ll find YouTube channels about: I. Content Creation, Systems, and Writing II. Startups, Entrepreneurship, and Business III. How to think clearly and live a meaningful life IV. How to be productive and find the right tools

@dickiebush @Nicolascole77 @ZachRamelan @AliAbdaal @TheStudio @MKBHD @theChrisDo @AureliusTjin @ThisIsSethsBlog @ycombinator @ValuetainmentTV @PatFlynn @a16z @TWiStartups @Jason @StartupGrind @david_perell @dailystoic @RyanHoliday @nathanieldrew_ @mattdavella @joeyschweitz @jamesvjani @RobertGreene @KeepProductive @RoamResearch @NotionHQ @fortelabs @obsdmd @augustbradley @TomFrankly @shuomi3 Part I: Content Creation, Systems, and Writing 1. Ship30for30 – #Ship30for30 2. Zach Ramelan – @ZachRamelan 3. Ali Abdaal – @AliAbdaal 4. The Studio – @TheStudio 5. The Futur 6. Aurelius Tjin – @AureliusTjin 7. Behind the Brand

@dickiebush @Nicolascole77 @ZachRamelan @AliAbdaal @TheStudio @MKBHD @theChrisDo @AureliusTjin @ThisIsSethsBlog @ycombinator @ValuetainmentTV @PatFlynn @a16z @TWiStartups @Jason @StartupGrind @david_perell @dailystoic @RyanHoliday @nathanieldrew_ @mattdavella @joeyschweitz @jamesvjani @RobertGreene @KeepProductive @RoamResearch @NotionHQ @fortelabs @obsdmd @augustbradley @TomFrankly @shuomi3 Part II: Startups, Entrepreneurship, and Business 1. YCombinator – @ycombinator 2. Valuetainment – @ValuetainmentTV 3. Pat Flynn – @PatFlynn 4. a16z – @a16z 5. This Week in Startups – @TWiStartups 6. Startup Grind – @StartupGrind 7. How to Start a Startup

@dickiebush @Nicolascole77 @ZachRamelan @AliAbdaal @TheStudio @MKBHD @theChrisDo @AureliusTjin @ThisIsSethsBlog @ycombinator @ValuetainmentTV @PatFlynn @a16z @TWiStartups @Jason @StartupGrind @david_perell @dailystoic @RyanHoliday @nathanieldrew_ @mattdavella @joeyschweitz @jamesvjani @RobertGreene @KeepProductive @RoamResearch @NotionHQ @fortelabs @obsdmd @augustbradley @TomFrankly @shuomi3 Part III: How to think clearly and live a meaningful life 1. David Perrell – @david_perell 2. Daily Stoic – @dailystoic 3. Nathaniel Drew – @nathanieldrew_ 4. Matt D’Avella – @mattdavella 5. Better Ideas – @joeyschweitz 6. James Jani – @jamesvjani 7. Robert Greene – @RobertGreene

@dickiebush @Nicolascole77 @ZachRamelan @AliAbdaal @TheStudio @MKBHD @theChrisDo @AureliusTjin @ThisIsSethsBlog @ycombinator @ValuetainmentTV @PatFlynn @a16z @TWiStartups @Jason @StartupGrind @david_perell @dailystoic @RyanHoliday @nathanieldrew_ @mattdavella @joeyschweitz @jamesvjani @RobertGreene @KeepProductive @RoamResearch @NotionHQ @fortelabs @obsdmd @augustbradley @TomFrankly @shuomi3 Part IV: How to be productive and find the right tools 1. Keep Productive – @KeepProductive 2. Automate All Things 3. Tiago Forte – @fortelabs 4. Linking Your Thinking 5. August Bradley – @augustbradley 6. Thomas Frank – @TomFrankly 7. Shu Omi – @shuomi3