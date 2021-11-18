    YouTube co-founder stand against the removal of dislike counts

    • Jawed Karim, the third co-founder of YouTube, has condemned the platform’s removal of public dislike counts on videos, suggesting that the change will lead to YouTube’s decline.
    • We know this because there exists not a single YouTube Creator who thinks removing dislikes is a good idea – for YouTube or for Creators.
    • The ability to easily and quickly identify bad content is an essential feature of a user-generated content platform.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.