YouTube co-founder stand against the removal of dislike counts

- Jawed Karim, the third co-founder of YouTube, has condemned the platform’s removal of public dislike counts on videos, suggesting that the change will lead to YouTube’s decline.
- We know this because there exists not a single YouTube Creator who thinks removing dislikes is a good idea – for YouTube or for Creators.
- The ability to easily and quickly identify bad content is an essential feature of a user-generated content platform.
