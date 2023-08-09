YouTube emphasizes AI innovation and personalized content on its 15th anniversary in India

Image Credit: BT
  • YouTube India intends to leverage AI for diverse content creation and personalized user experiences.
  • Survey shows a significant increase in audience openness to AI-produced content and engagement in meme culture.
  • The director of YouTube India highlights YouTube’s role in India’s digital transition, promising continued growth via AI integration and creator empowerment.

