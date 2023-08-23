Menu
YouTube experiments with reduced size ‘Skip Ads’ button
YouTube is testing a smaller ‘Skip Ads’ button.
The redesign aims for a consistent user experience in line with recent platform updates.
YouTube’s ‘Skip Ads’ button appears across various apps and during extended ad breaks.
August 23, 2023
