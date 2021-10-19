YouTube Has Surpassed $3 Billion in Consumer Spend on iOS

Youtube has surpassed $3 billion in consumer spend worldwide a.s of October 17, 2021 – entirely driven by iOS. Demand for content has grown steadily over the last decade, and accelerated during the pandemic as consumers turned to apps for watching and streaming content.

The app also allows for users to create and upload videos directly in the app and engage with an audience in real time with live streaming directly from the app – it’s no wonder it became even more popular among influencers and content creators.

YouTube drove in-app revenue through a variety of offerings that let users choose their experience. From various paid membership channels and premium subscriptions that allow for uninterrupted viewing (and the bonus of YouTube Music Premium as part of premium), YouTube’s consumer spend hit a milestone $3 billion this past weekend as users around the world connect through content.