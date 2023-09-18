Subscribe

YouTube implements health source verification system in UK

  • YouTube has introduced a verification system for health content in the UK, providing users with video context from medical sources.
  • The health shelf and context label features are available in several countries; they were developed in collaboration with the World Health Organization, National Academy of Medicine, and American Public Health Association.
  • Non-accredited organizations in the UK must meet principles set by the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges to be regarded as authoritative health sources, with possible account loss for violations.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
nextbigwhat We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications