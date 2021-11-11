Home News YouTube is removing dislike counts on all videos
- YouTube is removing public dislike counts on all videos, though the dislike button will remain available for users to customize their recommendations.
- YouTube claims the results of its experiment indicate dislike counts have no measurable impact on a user’s decision to watch a video.
- If you found dislike counts were helpful when deciding whether to watch a video, you can still refer to the video’s comment section.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.