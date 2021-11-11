    YouTube is removing dislike counts on all videos

    • YouTube is removing public dislike counts on all videos, though the dislike button will remain available for users to customize their recommendations.
    • YouTube claims the results of its experiment indicate dislike counts have no measurable impact on a user’s decision to watch a video.
    • If you found dislike counts were helpful when deciding whether to watch a video, you can still refer to the video’s comment section.
