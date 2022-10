Handles join channel names as another way to identify a YouTube channel, but unlike channel names, handles are truly unique to each channel so creators can further establish their distinct presence and brand on YouTube.

Handles will appear on channel pages and Shorts. It’ll soon be simpler and faster to mention each other in comments, community posts, video descriptions and more.

