    YouTube says it’s removed 1 million videos for COVID-19 misinformation

    • It appears to double the total tally of videos removed since the beginning of the pandemic; in January, YouTube said it had removed more than 500,000 videos for COVID-19 misinformation.
    • YouTube doesn’t disclose how many videos are uploaded to its massive library, and it hasn’t yet updated its total video-removal stats covering the last five months, obscuring the picture of how coronavirus-related removals stack up to other kinds.
    • YouTube generally removes nearly 10 million total videos each quarter, Mohan said in his post.
    [Via]
