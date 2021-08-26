YouTube says it’s removed 1 million videos for COVID-19 misinformation

It appears to double the total tally of videos removed since the beginning of the pandemic; in January, YouTube said it had removed more than 500,000 videos for COVID-19 misinformation.
YouTube doesn’t disclose how many videos are uploaded to its massive library, and it hasn’t yet updated its total video-removal stats covering the last five months, obscuring the picture of how coronavirus-related removals stack up to other kinds.
YouTube generally removes nearly 10 million total videos each quarter, Mohan said in his post.