YouTube Star MrBeast Files Lawsuit Against His Own Food Chain for Eroding Brand through Low-quality Products

- MrBeast is suing Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC), the ghost kitchen running his delivery-only fast food chain MrBeast Burger, for allegedly tarnishing his brand with subpar food.
- Numerous poor feedback about raw meat, cold fries, missing ingredients and undelivered items have reflected badly on the MrBeast brand.
- The lawsuit also alleges failure to fix quality issues, non-payment of royalties, unauthorized use of brand and trademarks, and an uncooperative stance towards physical restaurant ventures.