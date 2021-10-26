YouTube, TikTok, Snap seek to distance themselves from Facebook

HomeNewsYouTube, TikTok, Snap seek to distance themselves from Facebook
Social media companies YouTube, TikTok and Snap sought to distance themselves before lawmakers Tuesday from the backlash facing rival Facebook Inc., emphasizing they have established privacy protections for kids and teens on their platforms.
The Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection panel, led by Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn, are examining efforts by Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube, ByteDance Ltd’s TikTok and Snap Inc. to protect the privacy of children and teenagers online.
The three social media companies sought to set themselves apart from Facebook in their approach to online safety, as TikTok and Snap make their first appearance before Congress.