The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) creators acquired the artist’s NFT platform Wenew and its flagship NFT collection 10KTF. Beeple will become an advisor to the company.

10KTF is an interoperable digital storefront where holders from top NFT collections such as BAYC, Cool Cats and Moonbirds can mint and collect one-of-a-kind NFTs featuring their digital avatar on digital wearables.