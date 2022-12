The lawsuit alleged that manufactured celebrity endorsements and deceptive advertisements led to “billions of dollars” in purchases and resales.

Bored Ape was misrepresented in advertisements by celebrities like Justin Bieber, Serena Williams, and Madonna. Numerous additional celebrities are named as defendants in the lawsuit, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, and Steph Curry.