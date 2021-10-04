ZebPay launches global crypto electronic OTC desk for HNIs, institutional investors

Aqvinash Shekhar, Co-CEO, ZebPay, said, “ZebPay aims to create a robust crypto ecosystem and a multi-faceted business where the needs of both the retail and institutional investors are met seamlessly. With ZebPay OTC Desk, we are addressing growing institutional interest in crypto globally and in India. Like other ZebPay products, the OTC Desk also provides a simplified and optimised trading experience coupled with personalised assistance, but specifically for larger volume traders. This will encourage adoption of crypto in the country and help create a mark for India as a major player in this emerging space.”

Nirmal Ranga, chief revenue officer, said, “With the launch of India’s first crypto OTC Desk, ZebPay aims to provide guidance, assistance, and convenience to HNIs and institutional investors for trading in crypto assets. The product will eliminate the struggle of finding deep liquidity and enable the instant execution of large crypto trade orders.”