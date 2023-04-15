- Zepto has hired Ramesh Bafna from CoinSwitch Kuber as its new CFO.
- He will replace Jitendra Nagpal, who joined Zepto in September 2021.
- He is expected to take up the role by the middle of next month.
Zepto appoints CoinSwitch Kuber’s Ramesh Bafna as CFO
