Zepto appoints CoinSwitch Kuber’s Ramesh Bafna as CFO

  • Zepto has hired Ramesh Bafna from CoinSwitch Kuber as its new CFO.
  • He will replace Jitendra Nagpal, who joined Zepto in September 2021.
  • He is expected to take up the role by the middle of next month.
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

[Via]

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote