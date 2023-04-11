- Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath expects a 20% increase in revenue and profit for FY23.
- However, he warns that if the stock market continues to correct amid global macro trends, revenue may fall 30-40% in the current fiscal.
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath anticipates 20% increase in revenue and profit for FY23, but warns of potential market volatility
- Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath expects a 20% increase in revenue and profit for FY23.
- However, he warns that if the stock market continues to correct amid global macro trends, revenue may fall 30-40% in the current fiscal.
[Via]