Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath anticipates 20% increase in revenue and profit for FY23, but warns of potential market volatility

  • Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath expects a 20% increase in revenue and profit for FY23.
  • However, he warns that if the stock market continues to correct amid global macro trends, revenue may fall 30-40% in the current fiscal.
