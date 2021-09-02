Zerodha gets Sebi nod to start mutual fund biz

Brokerage firm Zerodha on Wednesday received market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India’s in-principle approval to start its mutual fund business.
Earlier this month, financial services company Bajaj Finserv had announced that Sebi had given its in-principle nod to the company for sponsoring a Mutual Fund.
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal’s Navi Mutual Fund recently filed scheme documents for 10 new funds – most of them being index funds and some providing exposure to global asset management giants Vanguard.