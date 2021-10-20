    Zoho adds features that can turn a video call into remote assistance for repairing cars, appliances and more

    • Software-as-a-service company Zoho Corp has rolled out its latest smart remote assistant app called Zoho Lens to help you with it.
    • The company’s latest Zoho Lens app will leverage augmented reality to help technicians impart their technical know-how to the customer over a video call.
    • Zoho has also launched Zoho Commerce to enable retailers to set up their online shops and provide them with tools to construct websites, accept orders, track inventory and more.
