Home News Zoho adds features that can turn a video call into remote assistance for repairing cars, appliances and more
- Software-as-a-service company Zoho Corp has rolled out its latest smart remote assistant app called Zoho Lens to help you with it.
- The company’s latest Zoho Lens app will leverage augmented reality to help technicians impart their technical know-how to the customer over a video call.
- Zoho has also launched Zoho Commerce to enable retailers to set up their online shops and provide them with tools to construct websites, accept orders, track inventory and more.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.