Zoho invests $5 mn in MRI tech startup Voxelgrids
Bengaluru: Zoho Corp. has invested $5 million for a 25% stake in Voxelgrids, a Bengaluru-based startup that builds magnetic resonance imaging scanners.
Zoho aims to bridge this gap by helping in the development of indigenous MRI technology that provides a next-generation and cost-effective alternative that enables healthcare facilities to save on capital and operational expenditure.
Voxelgrids has developed multiple technologies related to MRI scanners based on custom cryogenics and innovative electronic design and is looking to monetize it through OEM partnerships with other vendors in the field.