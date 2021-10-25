    Zoho to foray into R&D in manufacturing sector

    • Information Technology major Zoho will invest ₹50-100 crore and form a new company, that will focus on research and development in the manufacturing sector.
    • Sridhar said the majority of manufacturing business in India is heavily dependent on imports from cutting-edge technology to machines.
    • Stating that the manufacturing sector, like textile, motor and pumps, battery for electric vehicles and machine tools, was importing machines and technology, Sridhar said that Zoho will form a company and invest ₹50 to 100 crore, with a matching investment from local industries in eight sectors.
