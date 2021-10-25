Zoho to foray into R&D in manufacturing sector

HomeNewsZoho to foray into R&D in manufacturing sector
Information Technology major Zoho will invest ₹50-100 crore and form a new company, that will focus on research and development in the manufacturing sector.
Sridhar said the majority of manufacturing business in India is heavily dependent on imports from cutting-edge technology to machines.
Stating that the manufacturing sector, like textile, motor and pumps, battery for electric vehicles and machine tools, was importing machines and technology, Sridhar said that Zoho will form a company and invest ₹50 to 100 crore, with a matching investment from local industries in eight sectors.