Temasek and Zomato-backed logistics aggregator Shiprocket said that it has acquired Arvind Retail’s omni-channel technology business Omuni in a Rs 200 crore cash-and-stock deal.

Kulin Lalbhai, executive director of Arvind, said by combining its retail stack with the Shiprocket ecosystem, they will be able to make the extensive inventory of retail stores available to be sold seamlessly.