Mohit Gupta, the co-founder of Zomato, has left the company after working there for four and a half years. This is the third high-profile departure from the delivery startup in recent weeks.

In 2018 Gupta became the head of food delivery at Zomato. After Ganjoo became the CEO of food delivery in 2021, he was promoted to co-founder.

[Via]

