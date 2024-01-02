- Zomato has raised its platform fee from Rs 3 to Rs 4, effective from January 1, to improve profitability.
- The fee hike applies to all customers and is effective in 33% of the cities where Zomato operates.
- The platform fee helps Zomato improve its take rate on each food delivery order, making its economics more viable in the long run.
