A law student had filed a case against Zomato after the food delivery service failed to deliver the food worth ?362. The court granted Rs 5,000 as compensation for his mental agony and Rs 3,000 was ordered as cost of proceedings.

After the examination of his documents, the Kollam district court ordered Zomato to pay Krishnan an overall amount of R 8,362.

[Via]

